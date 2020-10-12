Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

611 cases are active.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are 33 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show four cases are yet to be classified.

That brings the overal total in the state to 5,752.

611 cases are active.

4,998 people have recovered.

Androscoggin County has eight more cases Monday, the largest jump in Maine.

109 cases are active there, five more than Sunday.

There are six more cases each in Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

Cumberland County continues to have the most active cases in the state, however the 189 active cases Monday are down seven from Sunday.

No new cases are reported in Penonbscot County.

