Husson celebrates Indigenous People’s Day with on campus cleanup and recycle event

Husson University celebrated the planet today as part of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

“Half Way to Earth Day” was hosted at the Bangor campus.

The event consisted of two activities.

A free e-waste drive allowed students, staff, faculty, or alumni to dispose of their unwanted electronics such as printers, desktop monitors, or laptops.

That was followed by a campus cleanup in which students and faculty took part.

The environmental compliance officer at the school says cleaning up trash and recycling unused items was a great way to pay tribute to Native Americans today.

“It also sort of speaks to the belief of Native Americans that the Earth is their mother, and we need to protect our mother, so any type of cleanup of trash and so on is greatly needed.”

Students who participated in the event were eligible to receive community service hours for their efforts.

