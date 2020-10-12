Advertisement

Husson celebrates Indigenous People’s Day with on campus cleanup and recycle event

“Half Way to Earth Day” was hosted at the Bangor campus.
Halfway to Earth Day
Halfway to Earth Day(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Husson University celebrated the planet today as part of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

“Half Way to Earth Day” was hosted at the Bangor campus.

The event consisted of two activities.

A free e-waste drive allowed students, staff, faculty, or alumni to dispose of their unwanted electronics such as printers, desktop monitors, or laptops.

That was followed by a campus cleanup in which students and faculty took part.

The environmental compliance officer at the school says cleaning up trash and recycling unused items was a great way to pay tribute to Native Americans today.

“It also sort of speaks to the belief of Native Americans that the Earth is their mother, and we need to protect our mother, so any type of cleanup of trash and so on is greatly needed.”

Students who participated in the event were eligible to receive community service hours for their efforts.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UMS reports low numbers of coronavirus cases

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMS started asymptomatic tests back in July.

News

Maine officials discuss work surrounding Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia that now observe the holiday instead of, or along with Columbus Day.

News

Public Enemy #1 gunned down in Bangor 83 years ago

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
83 years ago, the streets of Bangor were the setting for a violent shootout that marked the demise of then public enemy number one, Al Brady and members of the Brady Gang.

News

Brady Gang 83 years ago

Updated: 1 hour ago
83 years ago, the streets of Bangor were the setting for a violent shootout that marked the demise of then public enemy number one, Al Brady and members of the Brady Gang.

Latest News

News

WHOOPtoberfest celebrates Maine's official state treat

Updated: 3 hours ago
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival cancelled this year due to pandemic. Instead organizers created WHOOPtoberfest to highlight bakers around state that make Maine's official state treat.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
There are 33 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine.

News

Fire marshals investigate fatal fire in Lebanon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News

Maine celebrates second Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
At least 13 states, including Maine, do not celebrate Columbus Day, with most opting instead for Indigenous Peoples Day.

News

Portland Pie products recalled at Hannaford Supermarkets

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling all Portland Pie Pizza Cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli section due to product tampering incidents.

News

Local crafter creates handcrafted Pokémon sculptures

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Matthew Berry is the creator of Matthew’s Handcrafted Pokémon Sculptures.