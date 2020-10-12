Gas prices in Maine see little change from last week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Gas prices in Maine going up about a cent since last week.

According to GasBuddy dot com, the average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.17.

That’s about three cents per gallon lower than a month ago and almost 35 cents cheaper than 2019.

The national average is about the same, roughly $2.16 a gallon.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.