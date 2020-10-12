Gas prices in Maine see little change from last week
According to GasBuddy dot com, the average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.17.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Gas prices in Maine going up about a cent since last week.
That’s about three cents per gallon lower than a month ago and almost 35 cents cheaper than 2019.
The national average is about the same, roughly $2.16 a gallon.
