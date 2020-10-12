Fire marshals investigate fatal fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Maine (AP) - Officials say the body of a woman was recovered by firefighters battling a fire at a home in Lebanon.

Rescuers located a 46-year-old woman in an apartment over a garage; she was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday evening.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Her identity wasn’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

