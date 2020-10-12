Advertisement

Fire marshals investigate fatal fire in Lebanon

(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEBANON, Maine (AP) - Officials say the body of a woman was recovered by firefighters battling a fire at a home in Lebanon.

Rescuers located a 46-year-old woman in an apartment over a garage; she was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday evening.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Her identity wasn’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

