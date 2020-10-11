Advertisement

York elementary school reports COVID-19 outbreak

It’s unclear how many people tested positive.
The Superintendent of the York School Department says the Maine CDC determined an outbreak of COVID-19 at Coastal Ridge Elementary School.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - An elementary school in York is going remote for at least two weeks after reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

The school plans to do distance learning until October 23rd.

The superintendent says the district’s designated contact tracer will be in touch with people who had close contact with anyone who tested positive.

Members of the school community are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

