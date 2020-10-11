Two Maine Officers Among Those Honored by NLEOMF

Washington, D.C (WABI) - Two Maine police officers were among the fallen law enforcement honored in Washington, D.C.

It was part of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s yearly Roll Call of Heroes, where the names of officers who have fallen in the line of duty was added to a memorial in DC.

Among those honored were Officers Ben Campbell and Perley Sprague of Maine, who joined three hundred and seven other officers on the memorial in a special event that included speeches, a flag ceremony, and a a bagpipe performance.

The NLEOMF says that events like the roll call are important in not just honoring fallen officers, but those who continue to risk their lives in the line of duty as well.

“We must continue to do the work we have committed to, to ensure none of our fallen officers are ever forgotten, and more importantly, keep as many names off the wall, by working even harder to make it safer for those who serve," said the group’s CEO, Marcia Ferranto.

If you’d like to support the Fund, you can set up a donation at https://nleomf.org/

