Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks with Biden supporters in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A top Joe Biden supporter campaigned for the Democratic ticket on Saturday in Maine and New Hampshire.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth warren spoke to supporters in Lewiston Saturday.

Biden has yet to visit Maine; this week he has traveled to states with richer winner-take-all electoral vote prizes, like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, all of whom were won by Donald Trump in 2016.

The Biden campaign hopes to win Maine’s 2nd congressional district which was won by Trump four years ago. That way the campaign would have all four of Maine’s electoral votes, instead the three that Clinton won in 2016. That’s what brought Warren to Maine on Saturday. She spoke outside a union hall to get the democratic party faithful fired up about getting out and voting. Her message to them was to “hold Trump accountable” for what she said was his response to the pandemic that’s killed 210,000 people in America, putting undocumented immigrant children in cages, and wanting to repeal Obamacare. She also spoke about why she likes Joe Biden.

“We start with a man in the White House who has basic human empathy, who believes in the competence of government, and who doesn’t always put himself first, but instead puts other people first,” Senator Warren Said.

Warren also spoke about the Maine Senate race and called Sen. Susan Collins a Trump enabler, asking Mainers to vote for Sara Gideon. The chair of Maine Republicans put out a statement, saying, “Mainers are sick and tired of hearing from elitist, liberal politicians from Massachusetts, and will reject Warren, Biden and their agenda this November.”

