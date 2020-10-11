Advertisement

Second Annual First Responders Charity Event held in Bucksport

The stables held the event to thank and raise money for area first responders.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Second Annual First Responders Charity Event and Open House was held through the day today in Bucksport.

A live band played inside Starlight Stables, who offered raffle items and baked goods.

The stables held the event to thank and raise money for area first responders.

The stable’s owner and event organizer believes this year’s event was a success.

“Pretty much just wanted to support the local first responders, fire and police, to EMS. The turnout has been great honestly, we’ve had people in and out all day, and we’re happy with the money we’ve raised for the day,” says Starlight Stable owner Corbin Penney.

Guests were encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety precautions as well.

