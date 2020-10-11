Seacoast Mission’s ship back on duty after $1.5M overhaul

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine Seacoast Mission’s ship is ready to resume bringing telemedicine, meals, fellowship care and cups of coffee to the people who live in Maine’s year-round island communities.

Thee steel-hulled Sunbeam underwent a $1.5 million overhaul at Front Street Shipyard in Belfast. Now it’s getting back to work just in time to deliver flu-shot clinics for islanders.

The Sunbeam serves the islands of Frenchboro, Great Cranberry, Isle au Haut, Islesboro, Islesford, Matinicus, Monhegan, North Haven, Swan’s Island and Vinalhaven.

