Portland Pie products recalled at Hannaford Supermarkets

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling all Portland Pie Pizza Cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli section.

These products are being recalled due to what is believed to be further malicious product tampering incidents, involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products.

They say they are expanding that recall to include all Portland Pie branded products out of an abundance of caution.

The recall includes these items that were sold between August 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020.

These items should not be consumed, and can be returned to Hannaford for a full refund.

Hannaford is working with the Saco Police Department to investigate the incidents.

No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

