One person killed in single car crash in Hollis Saturday night

HOLLIS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say one person is dead after a single car crash on Plains Road in Hollis late Saturday night.

They say the call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say 29-year-old Garrett Johnson of Parsonsfield was traveling west on Plains Road before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was the only passenger in the car.

They add Speed and Alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

