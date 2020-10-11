Motorcyclist killed in crash in Wayne on Saturday
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 58-year-old Scott Evans of Livermore Falls was traveling southeast on Route 133 before crashing into the passenger side of a car that was backing onto the road.
Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two passengers in the vehicle involved both suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
