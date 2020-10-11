Members of The Penobscot Nation hold water ceremony for Penobscot River

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Members of the Penobscot Nation led a inter-tribal water ceremony today in Bucksport for the health of the Penobscot River.

The Penobscot Nation lined along the Verona Island Boat Landing to also celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

They have been protesting the Juniper Ridge Landfill.

According to Sunlight Media Collective, an organization of indigenous and non-indigenous media makers, the landfill is dumping 1.3 million gallons of waste into the river each month.

We’re told a big portion of the waste is coming from out of state.

The river has provided fish and sanctuary for the Penobscot Nation who feel like that has been taken from them.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection is currently considering changes to Maine’s waste policy that would control the disposal of out-of-state waste.

Today’s event was broadcast live on Sunlight Media Collective’s Facebook Page.

