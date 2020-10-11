Advertisement

Members of The Penobscot Nation hold water ceremony for Penobscot River

They have been protesting the Juniper Ridge Landfill.
Water Ceremony
Water Ceremony(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Members of the Penobscot Nation led a inter-tribal water ceremony today in Bucksport for the health of the Penobscot River.

The Penobscot Nation lined along the Verona Island Boat Landing to also celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

They have been protesting the Juniper Ridge Landfill.

According to Sunlight Media Collective, an organization of indigenous and non-indigenous media makers, the landfill is dumping 1.3 million gallons of waste into the river each month.

We’re told a big portion of the waste is coming from out of state.

The river has provided fish and sanctuary for the Penobscot Nation who feel like that has been taken from them.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection is currently considering changes to Maine’s waste policy that would control the disposal of out-of-state waste.

Today’s event was broadcast live on Sunlight Media Collective’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dover-Foxcroft Chief of Police resigns amid criminal charges

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ryan Reardon, the Chief of Police in Dover-Foxcroft has resigned from the department. Reardon is accused of choking a woman whom he'd had an affair with.

News

Maine Maple Producers weekend takes place of postponed Maine Maple Sunday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Maine Maple Producers Association rescheduled the event for this weekend and created the new event to stimulate the maple industry.

News

Abraham’s Creamery Takes Part in Open Creamery Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Visitors could take a tour of the farm to see the animals and the process of making cream and cheese.

News

Two Maine Officers Among Those Honored by NLEOMF

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The officers were among over three hundred honored in a special ceremony.

Latest News

News

Drought conditions continue to be an issue in Aroostook County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Aroostook County Emergency Management is encouraging people if they are experiencing dry wells, to report it to their town offices.

News

Seacoast Mission’s ship back on duty after $1.5M overhaul

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Maine Seacoast Mission’s ship is ready to resume bringing telemedicine, meals, fellowship care and cups of coffee to the people who live in Maine’s year-round island communities

News

Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks with Biden supporters in Lewiston

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth warren spoke to supporters in Lewiston Saturday.

News

Second Annual First Responders Charity Event held in Bucksport

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Second Annual First Responders Charity Event and Open House was held through the day today in Bucksport.

News

Game Wardens recover body of missing Massachusetts man

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Fulginiti had been missing for several days before a local campground owner found Fulginiti’s campsite, his dog and his boat stuck in the mud nearby.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Wayne on Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
58-year-old Scott Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.