Mainly Sunny & Much Cooler Today

High pressure is building into the New England region
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is building into the New England region which will provide us with a bright and sunny day. However, a northwest breeze will bring in a much cooler airmass to the state. Highs this afternoon will only run in the upper 40s to mid 50s statewide. A chilly night is expected as well with lows dropping back to the mid 20s to low and mid 30s under mainly clear skies.

A storm will move through the Mid-Atlantic on Monday; however, high pressure will be positioned to our north. This means skies will remain mostly sunny north, with more in the way of clouds south. Highs will top out in the 50s once again. Showers with imbedded periods of steady rain will push in on Tuesday and Tuesday night as an area of low pressure moves through. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s statewide. This storm will pass through the state by Wednesday morning. A few leftover morning showers on Wednesday cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, high pressure will slowly build in and a mixture of sun and clouds is expected for much of the day. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure will stay in control for Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the region. Temperatures will run around average in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Today: Lots of sunshine and much cooler. Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and chilly. Lows will fall back to the mid 20s to mid 30s statewide with a calm wind.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies across the north, with more clouds in the southern half of the state. Cool once again with highs in the low to mid 50s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday: A few morning showers are possible, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds is expected throughout much of the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 50s to low 60s across the region.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

