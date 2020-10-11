Advertisement

Maine Maple Producers weekend takes place of postponed Maine Maple Sunday

This weekends event is part of the North American Maple Tour which runs from October 9th to the 18th.
Raider's Sugarhouse
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHINA, Maine (WABI) -

This weekend was “Maine Maple Producers Weekend” across the state of Maine.

The event is part of the North American Maple Tour which runs from October 9th thru the 18th.

Typically every year on the fourth Sunday in March the state and all it’s maple producers celebrate Maine Maple Sunday.

Due to COVID-19, the event was postponed this year.

The Maine Maple Producers Association rescheduled the event for this weekend and created the new event to stimulate the maple industry.

This was the last chance to sell products for many of the sugar houses around the state.

We stopped by Raider’s Sugarhouse in China to see how they’ve adjusted since missing out on one of their busiest days of year.

“Yesterday was a good day it was about what I expected it to be, not busy like Maine Maple Sunday cause I don’t think a lot of people know about it as much, it was a little on the slow side but we had a lot of our regular customers just stopping in buying syrup and I’ve done several tours through the sugar bush and through the area.”

“I was really glad they did the fall event cause I know not everybody participated but we thought it was a great opportunity to get people outdoors, that’s where it’s healthier and they can enjoy the fall weather this time instead of the winter weather so, it’s a little cool today but not as cold as winter.”

Raider’s distributes their product into stores around Central and Midcoast Maine.

For more information on Maine Maple Producers Association or Raider’s please visit Raiders Sugarhouse or Maine Maple Producers Association.

