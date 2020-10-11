Maine CDC reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 31 new cases of coronavirus in the state, and no new deaths.

With four cases still needing to be identified, the overall total is now 5,723.

There have been no new deaths since Friday.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 143.

There are 610 active cases, up eight from Saturday.

19 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,970.

Androscoggin County is reporting eight new cases, the most reported overnight.

York County saw an increase in six cases. There are 136 active cases there.

Somerset, Cumberland, Penobscot, Oxford, and Franklin ae reporting four new cases or less.

Maine CDC statistics for Sunday, October 11 (WABI)

