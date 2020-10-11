Local crafter creates handcrafted Pokémon sculptures

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A local Pokémon trainer is trying to 'catch ‘em all’, and now you can, too.

Matthew Berry is the creator of Matthew’s Handcrafted Pokémon Sculptures.

You might find him at his booth, where he makes appearances at craft fairs on the weekends.

His mom Charity Berry says that he has been to nearly a dozen craft shows, like this one in Vassalboro today.

Matthew picked up the skill after watching clay videos on YouTube.

“Well I’ve been doing it since either May or late last year, I can’t remember which. About Fall last year. Started selling them at my mom and dad’s shows and never stopped since. I’m kind of like a walking encyclopedia, I’m like a walking Pokédex," says Matthew Berry.

You can check out Matthew’s Facebook page to see where you can find him next.

