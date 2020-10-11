Game Wardens recover body of missing Massachusetts man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens have recovered the body of a missing Massachusetts man.

The body of 64-year-old James Fulginiti of Falmouth, Massachusetts was found along the shore of Little Beaver Pond, near the New Hampshire border this afternoon.

Fulginiti had been missing for several days before a local campground owner found Fulginiti’s campsite, his dog and his boat stuck in the mud nearby.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta to determine the cause of death.

