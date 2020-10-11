Advertisement

Drought conditions continue to be an issue in Aroostook County

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Drought conditions continue to be reported in Aroostook County.

Aroostook County Emergency Management is encouraging people if they are experiencing dry wells, to report it to their town offices.

Darren Woods is the Director of the EMA for Aroostook County. He says they want as much data as possible.

“Our efforts really are on gathering data, trying to get information, and help where it can be helped, such as with the agriculture folks,” said Darren Woods of Aroostook County Emergency Management. “Farmers need a little extra hand, so we try to get that for them. There’s a possibility for assistance with dry wells as for home owners as well. So, we hand the information to our communities and our town offices and we encourage folks that have problems to reach out to their town office.”

