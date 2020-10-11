Dover-Foxcroft Chief of Police resigns amid criminal charges

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Ryan Reardon, the Chief of Police in Dover-Foxcroft has resigned from the department.

Reardon is accused of choking a woman whom he’d had an affair with.

The woman told authorities that he blamed her for ruining his life and that he would lose his job.

According to documents Reardon tried to come at her with a gun before pointing it in his mouth.

Reardon submitted his resignation letter on Friday but reportedly did not specify his reasons for quitting.

Reardon currently faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon.

Reardon’s attorney denies the charges against his client.

