Another Patriots player tests positive for COVID-19, game vs. Broncos postponed

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - Another New England Patriots player has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New England had one new positive test on Sunday morning, making it four total positive tests over the last eight days.

Gillette Stadium is now shut down while further testing is conducted.

The Patriots-Broncos game scheduled for Monday has been postponed, according to the National Football League.

Both teams will now have a Week 5 bye.

