Abraham’s Creamery Takes Part in Open Creamery Day

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - People across the state got a chance to take a behind the scenes look at the process of cheese making.

It was for the annual Open Creamery Day, where eleven different farms and creameries opened their doors to guests, including Abraham’s Creamery.

Visitors could take a tour of the farm and see the various animals as part of the process that goes into making things like cheese and cream, and even buy some for themselves.

Masks were encouraged alongside special steps taken to ensure visitor safety.

The owners and employees of the farm say that Open Creamery Day is a great way for the community to learn about not just the creative process, but the passion of the people behind it.

“We always feel it’s really important to know your farmer and know where your food comes from, that’s why we started it. Our goats come into the world with love and they leave it with love, and all of our products, every bit of it, you can feel the energy that we put into our animals and also our products, our milk," said co-owner Kaili Wardwell.

“People kind of misconstrue the way that farms work and how things come out, so opening up the farm gives them the ability to see, gives us transparency, so it lets them see everything behind the scenes as well as the end product,” added employee Calista Bucklin.

If you’d like to learn more about Abraham’s Creamery, or any other participating creameries near you, you can go to https://mainecheeseguild.org/.

