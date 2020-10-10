Advertisement

Secretary of State talks about ranked-choice voting in the Presidential election

Secretary of State talks about Ranked-Choice Voting in the presidential election
Secretary of State talks about Ranked-Choice Voting in the presidential election
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Next month’s election in Maine will be the first time ranked choice voting will be used in a presidential election anywhere in the country.

The voting method still comes with some controversy.

A number of legal attempts have been made to overturn it.

Maine’s Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says it is still possible to vote for a single candidate with ranked choice voting if you choose.

“We do still get questions about it," said Dunlap. "In fact I had a family member call me and said now do I have to rank choices? Or if I really support one candidate can I vote for that one candidate? And the answer is absolutely yes. If you vote for one candidate every choice it counts only one time. And if that candidate continues through that vote will follow them, but the others obviously do not count.”

If you have any other questions or concerns about this November’s election, the Secretary of State suggests reaching out to your local town or city clerk.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital making COVID facility changes as winter approaches

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital is making some changes to its facilities for COVID testing and patient assessment.

News

Firestorm opens in Bangor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Customer traffic was steady on Friday.

News

Brewer City Clerk’s Office asking residents to check absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
We're told Brewer had nearly 2,000 requests for absentee ballots.

News

Relief loans available for Orono businesses thanks to new partnership

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Payments will be deferred for the first six months.

Latest News

News

Holden Police Department is delivering Halloween this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Holden PD wants to help folks celebrate Halloween.

News

Piscataquis YMCA partners with Old Town-Orono after pandemic losses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The facilities will remain independent but will share leadership and use similar models for programs and service.

News

Adult-use marijuana stores open in Maine, immediate supply remains a concern

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
John Lorenz is the owner of Sweet Relief in Northport.

News

Old Town Fire on National Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Are you and your family prepared for a fire?

News

Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
It's National Fire Prevention Week - a time to teach young people the basics about what to do should in a fire.

Coronavirus

5 workers at LL Bean fulfillment center in Freeport test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
L.L. Bean said it has notified all of its workers of the positive cases and the building continues to be rigorously cleaned.