Secretary of State talks about ranked-choice voting in the Presidential election

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Next month’s election in Maine will be the first time ranked choice voting will be used in a presidential election anywhere in the country.

The voting method still comes with some controversy.

A number of legal attempts have been made to overturn it.

Maine’s Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says it is still possible to vote for a single candidate with ranked choice voting if you choose.

“We do still get questions about it," said Dunlap. "In fact I had a family member call me and said now do I have to rank choices? Or if I really support one candidate can I vote for that one candidate? And the answer is absolutely yes. If you vote for one candidate every choice it counts only one time. And if that candidate continues through that vote will follow them, but the others obviously do not count.”

If you have any other questions or concerns about this November’s election, the Secretary of State suggests reaching out to your local town or city clerk.

