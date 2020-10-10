Advertisement

One person injured in serious crash in Corinna Saturday

.
.(MGN)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - Officials say one person was injured after a serious crash on Newport Road in Corinna.

They say the crash was called in around 3:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say a motorcycle was involved in the crash and that Life Flight is on route.

We do not know the condition of the injured person.

We will provide updates as information becomes available.

