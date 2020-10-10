Advertisement

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital making COVID facility changes as winter approaches

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital is making some changes to its facilities for COVID testing
Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital is making some changes to its facilities for COVID testing
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital is making some changes to its facilities for COVID testing and patient assessment.

The curbside pop-up tent is being replaced by a new wooden, drive-through building that will be just for coronavirus testing. When it comes to checking out patients with possible symptoms, the hospital is preparing an area of several specially equipped respiratory clinic exam rooms. Those will be in the Sussman Health Center with a separate entrance, which will keep patients who may be sick away from the rest of the health center.

The weather prompted the change.

“We had some rough days last spring with the tents,” said Dr. Michael Murnik, the Sr. Physician Executive at the hospital. "Some high wind events and precipitation. The wind events in the last couple of weeks have proven that, and we know the weather is coming. Everybody looks at the middle of October as the time to start buttoning up. "

Hospitals officials say they expect to have all facility changes finished by early next month.

