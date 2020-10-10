Advertisement

Maine state parks see record number of campers during pandemic

he season isn’t yet over, but there have been at least 270,794 campers through Sept. 30.
Maine state parks see record number of campers during pandemic
Maine state parks see record number of campers during pandemic(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - People seeking to get outdoors during the pandemic have helped set a record at Maine’s 12 state park campgrounds.

The season isn’t yet over, but there have been at least 270,794 campers through Sept. 30.

That already topped the previous record of 261,589 campers in 2018.

It’s especially impressive since the parks opened two to four weeks later, and missed the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local businesses donate to Mary Dow Center for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Local businesses are coming together to help increase attention to the disease, as well as early detection and treatment.

News

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital making COVID facility changes as winter approaches

Updated: 6 hours ago
Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital is making some changes to its facilities for COVID testing and patient assessment.

News

Secretary of State talks about ranked-choice voting in the Presidential election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Next month's election in Maine will be the first time ranked choice voting will be used in a presidential election anywhere in the country.

News

Firestorm opens in Bangor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Customer traffic was steady on Friday.

Latest News

News

Brewer City Clerk’s Office asking residents to check absentee ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
We're told Brewer had nearly 2,000 requests for absentee ballots.

News

Relief loans available for Orono businesses thanks to new partnership

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Payments will be deferred for the first six months.

News

Holden Police Department is delivering Halloween this year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Holden PD wants to help folks celebrate Halloween.

News

Piscataquis YMCA partners with Old Town-Orono after pandemic losses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The facilities will remain independent but will share leadership and use similar models for programs and service.

News

Adult-use marijuana stores open in Maine, immediate supply remains a concern

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
John Lorenz is the owner of Sweet Relief in Northport.

News

Old Town Fire on National Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Are you and your family prepared for a fire?