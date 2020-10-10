Maine state parks see record number of campers during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - People seeking to get outdoors during the pandemic have helped set a record at Maine’s 12 state park campgrounds.

The season isn’t yet over, but there have been at least 270,794 campers through Sept. 30.

That already topped the previous record of 261,589 campers in 2018.

It’s especially impressive since the parks opened two to four weeks later, and missed the busy Memorial Day weekend.

