Maine CDC reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 32 new cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

Two cases have yet to be classified so the overall total is now 5,696.

No new deaths were reported Saturday.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 143.

Active cases rose above 600 for a total of 602. That’s an increase in 12 since Friday.

18 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,951.

Androscoggin County saw the biggest increase in cases overnight with eight. There are 101 active cases there.

York County is reporting eight new recoveries and six new cases.

Cumberland County also saw an increase in six new cases. There are 195 active cases there.

Somerset, Oxford, Sagdahoc, Franklin, Knox, and Aroostook counties are each reporting five new cases or less.

Maine CDC stats for Saturday, October 10 (WABI)

