Local businesses donate to Mary Dow Center for Breast Cancer Awareness month

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Local businesses are coming together to help increase attention to the disease, as well as early detection and treatment.

One of those is Stanley Subaru in Ellsworth, which is running its ‘Test Drive for the Cure’ campaign. The dealership will donate $10 per test drive to the Mary Dow Center for Cancer Care at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. They are also selling pink ribbon magnets for $5 and will match every sale for a combined $10 dollar donation.

“We are very “We are very thankful," said Tanya Astbury, Manger of the Mary Dow Center. “It means a lot to the community, a lot to the employees and all the patients at Northern Light Maine Coast and the Mary Dow Center. Some of these patients would not be able to get the care that they need without these donations.”

”The affiliation with the Mary Dow Center has been going on for many, many years," added Stanley Subaru General Manager Kevin Townsend. “And we are all about cancer research and helping the Mary Dow Center.”

MoMo’s Cheesecakes, The Bud Connection and Tradewinds in Ellsworth are also making donations to the Mary Dow Center. For more information or to make a donation, visit mcmhdev.emhs.org

