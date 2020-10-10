Advertisement

Hundreds of Trump supporters gather in Bangor area for parade and rally as election nears

Aside from the parade that went to Old Town and finished in Orrington, it was also an anti mask rally.
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered today in the Bangor area in support for the president.

“There’s a rally where the parade starts here, and then there’s gonna be another rally over at the Calvary church in Orrington that’s where the parade ends up.”

With just 24 days until the Presidential Election, President Trumps supporters in the Bangor area are showing there support in any way possible

“He needs all the support he can get I mean he’s been sick with COVID god bless that he’s good, and this is our way of coming back for him for all the things he’s done for us.”

Aside from a parade that went to Old Town and finished in Orrington, it was also an anti mask rally.

“I don’t wear a mask, but If you have a mask on and you have one I respect that, I’m not gonna come up and give you a hug or shake your hand if you choose to social distance but there’s a lot of us that are not in that same camp. And so I’m for free enterprise and freedom of speech.”

The event came together quickly and organizers were unsure of how many people would show up.

“This one we said why don’t we see if we can get people to ride in to us so we don’t have so much organizational concerns and it just started. We didn’t know how many were coming, we got out to Dysart’s and it was loaded.”

A few hundred supporters lined the parking lots of the Calvary Chapel for the post parade rally. Speakers shared a stage as supporters gathered around in hopes of electing President Trump to another term.

“It’s the excitement for this president, this is very very important, we’ve got the cancel culture going on where they’re keeping people from freedom of speech, this is really a critical point and to see this much energy and excitement around this presidential election it’s really really important.”

