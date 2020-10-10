Hancock County SPCA Celebrates Re-Opening

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - A special shelter for pets had it’s grand reopening in Trenton.

The Hancock County SPCA hosted a special “Welcome Back” opening house after being closed to the public since March.

There was food and cider provided by Bar Harbor MDI Rotary and puppets for the kids provided by the Ellsworth Lioness Club, and even an appearance from Stanley Subaru, a sponsor of the SPCA through special drives and a donation as part of this year’s Share the Love event.

Of course, visitors got a chance to take a peek at the animals too, though adoptions won’t resume until the 13th.

Organizers behind the open house say this was a great way to reconnect with the community and let them know that the shelter is there for them.

“The shelter is a community resource," said Kaitlyn Mullen, the SPCA’s Director of Operations. “It’s there on the day that you never want to have come, when you might not be able to provide for your pet anymore, to make sure that they still have a safe space to live and get care. And it’s there for one of the happiest days of your life, when you just decide it’s time for your next pet. And so we definitely want people to know that this is still their community shelter, this is a way to welcome them in.”

If you missed the open house but still want to take home a furry friend of your own, the SPCA will be hosting a special adoption event with Stanley Subaru on October 24th.

You can also contact the S-P-C-A on their website, https://www.spcahancockcounty.org/

