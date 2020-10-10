Advertisement

Firestorm opens in Bangor

Firestorm opened on Friday which also marks the first day of the legal sale of recreational marijuana in the Maine.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Friday marked the first day for the legal sale of recreational marijuana in the state.

Maine is the 10th state to allow for such sales.

Voters approved it in a referendum nearly four years ago.

Firestorm on Hammond Street in Bangor had a line Friday morning of people waiting to get marijuana products.

We spoke with the owners before they closed up shop.

They say Friday was a day unlike any other.

Customers came and went through the store all-day.

Staff tell WABI TV5 traffic was steady.

The owners say this was a long process, but one that’s rewarding and important for many Mainers.

”We are going to continue to do our best for the people and keep trying to give them as much freedom as we can. Give everyone the chance they need to exercise their new freedom," Co-owner Mohammed Ibrahem, said.

The owners tell us Firestorm is open 7 days a week while supplies last.

Customers must be 21 years or older to buy marijuana in Maine.

The store is one out of eight in Maine that is approved for retail sales.

You can see the list of locations on the Office of Marijuana Policy website.

