Brewer City Clerk’s Office asking residents to check absentee ballots

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -The Brewer city clerk’s office is asking residents to check their absentee ballots. This after officials say some people in House District 128 received ballots for the uncontested House District 129 race.

The Brewer City Clerk’s Office says if you’re in House District 128 and see a 129 at the top of your ballot, call the city.

They’ll make the changes needed to ensure you can vote.

The statement also says the ballot drop off box has been temporarily removed.

The City Clerk’s Office says Brewer has seen an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots this year - with nearly 2,000 requests.

We’re told the ballot drop off box has been removed for now until this issue is addressed.

