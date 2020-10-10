Bangor businesses unite to make a difference during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -an annual campaign to raise awareness of the disease that affects both women and men.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women.

Local businesses are coming together this month to help spread the word and raise money for the ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

Frank’s Bake Shop has unveiled a new strawberry donut for October.

#raise #awareness. These are available now and a portion of the proceeds are going to breast cancer awareness. Posted by Frank's Bakery & Custom Catering on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

They, like many other businesses are also participating in the campaign put on by the American Cancer Society.

Employees will be wearing pink throughout the month.

Also, each business that calls to order lunch and says “pink” lunch- Frank’s will donate 10% of the total to the campaign.

BLL Insurance Agency on Harlow Street in Bangor is partnering with Pine Hill Golf Course in Brewer.

For every $50 donated, you will be entered into a raffle for two golf memberships.

Owners of both businesses are encouraging other businesses in the area to get involved

“1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States this year, including 2,500 men, so it’s something that affects all people, so it’s really good to be behind it,” said Aaron Largay, Co-Founder of BLL Insurance Agency.

On Friday’s we wear PINK!!!! We thank all of those who have donated to the fight against breast cancer! Here is the... Posted by BLL Insurance Agency on Friday, October 9, 2020

“I was actually sitting in my office trying to decide if we could get involved. The phone rang and I could hear the secretary in her office talking to a customer that has been with us a long time. The conversation just let to the customer telling my employee that she has just been diagnosed. It was kind of in that moment that we said we’re going to get onboard,” said Brett Soucy, owner of Frank’s Bakery & Custom Catering.

To learn more about the campaign visit the American Cancer Society’s website.

