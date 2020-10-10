A Few Showers & Storms Early, Skies Will Clear Out Late

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will eventually pass the state tonight. This means a line of showers and downpours is expected to move through, a thunderstorm is possible as well. The timing on this generally will be 6pm to midnight. The main threat with this line will be strong wind gusts. Skies will then start to clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

High pressure will eventually build in for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will feature mainly sunny skies, noticeably cooler as well. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A storm will move through the Mid-Atlantic on Monday; however, high pressure will be positioned to our north. This means skies will remain mostly sunny north with more in the way of clouds south. Highs will top out in the 50s once again. Showers with imbedded periods of steady rain will push in on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves through. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s statewide. This storm will pass through the state by Wednesday morning. A few leftover morning showers on Wednesday cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, high pressure will slowly build in and a mixture of sun and clouds is expected for much of the day. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies early with a line of showers and storms likely passing through. Most of the rain passes before midnight. Skies will begin to clear out overnight. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds SW to NW at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and much cooler. Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies across the north, with more clouds in the southern half of the state. Cool once again with highs in the low to mid 50s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday: A few morning showers are possible, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds is expected throughout much of the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.