Wife Carrying Championship winners take home beer, cash for 2nd year in a row

NEWRY, Maine (WMTW) - For the second year in a row, a couple from Delaware won the North American wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River.

Olivia and Jerome Roehm, of team Lovebirds, finished with the fastest time of 53.85 seconds.

Team Lovebirds competed against 15 other couples during this year’s event, which was modified for COVID-19 safety protocols.

All couples raced in single heats against the clock, rather than head-to-head, and winners were selected by the fastest time for their only run on the race course.

The course was 278 yards long, with two log hurdles and one water obstacle often referred to as the “Widow Maker.”

1st place winners, Olivia and Jerome Roehm (left), 2nd place winners Karen May and John Lund (center), and 3rd place winners Jesse Wall and Christine Arsenault (right) during the North American Wife Carrying Championship awards ceremony. (Sunday River Resort)

In addition to the race format modifications that were made to the event this year due to COVID-19, the event was moved from Saturday to Friday, masks were required at all times except when a couple was on the course and spectating was limited and socially distanced.

The Roehms won Olivia’s weight in beer and five times her weight in cash. The couple won 144 16-ounce bottles of beer and $570.

The couple will be entered to compete in the World Wife Carrying Championship in Finland for 2021.

