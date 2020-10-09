Advertisement

Verona Island man faces more than 20 charges in connection with domestic violence incident

45-year-old Jeffrey Witham was indicted by a grand jury Friday.
Indicted
Indicted(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Verona Island man is facing more than 20 charges in connection with a domestic violence incident this summer.

45-year-old Jeffrey Witham was indicted by a grand jury Friday.

Police say they went to Witham’s house early one June morning after a woman called them with concerns about her friend.

Deputies were able to determine that a very violent incident had been taking place at that home for several hours.

When they were finally able to get in the house, Witham was gone, and found more than 12 hours later in Plymouth.

His charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, obstructing the report of a crime, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wife Carrying Championship winners take home beer, cash for 2nd year in a row

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Olivia and Jerome Roehm, of team Lovebirds, finished with the fastest time of 53.85 seconds.

News

City of Bangor moving City Clerk Services to Cross Insurance Center

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The City Clerk’s office will be moving to the Cross Insurance Center Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

News

Sara Gideon kicks off state-wide health care tour in Hermon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Freeport native kicked off her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour at Pleasant Hill Campground.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There were 32 news cases reported Friday.

Latest News

News

Another hiker dies on Mt. Katahdin, the second death this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s the second death on the mountain in as many days.

News

Robbinston man who died in fire identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

News

Maine among handful of states chosen for Disability and Employment Boot Camp

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Chosen for National Disability and Employment Boot Camp

News

Two fugitives captured in Rangeley Plantation after three-week search

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Authorities believe the men were living in the woods the entire time

News

Maine State trooper faces racial profiling allegations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine State Trooper John Darcy was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone moments before stopping a Black motorist.

News

Sara Gideon is criticizing President Trump for skipping the second scheduled presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gideon was asked to respond to the president, following his coronavirus diagnosis, rejecting a remote debate with Biden next week.