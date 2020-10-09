Verona Island man faces more than 20 charges in connection with domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Verona Island man is facing more than 20 charges in connection with a domestic violence incident this summer.

45-year-old Jeffrey Witham was indicted by a grand jury Friday.

Police say they went to Witham’s house early one June morning after a woman called them with concerns about her friend.

Deputies were able to determine that a very violent incident had been taking place at that home for several hours.

When they were finally able to get in the house, Witham was gone, and found more than 12 hours later in Plymouth.

His charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, obstructing the report of a crime, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.