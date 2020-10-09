Vehicle reservation needed for Cadillac and Sand Beach Entrance this weekend in Acadia

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the start of another holiday weekend, and Acadia National Park is expecting it to be a busy one.

The park wants to make sure people traveling to Acadia are aware of their reservation pilot program for both the Cadillac Mountain entrance and the Sand Beach entrance station. Reservations for those areas of Acadia are sold out and closed on Friday and Saturday to anyone without a reservation.

There are still reservations available for Sunday.

“If you want to get into one of those reservation areas this weekend, you should create an account on recreation.gov," said Christie Anastasia, Public Affairs Specialist for the park. "You should go there tomorrow (Friday) morning at 10 am, and you should look to get a reservation for Sunday.”

To purchase a reservation for Cadillac Mountain or the Sand Beach entrance for Sunday, visit recreation.gov.

