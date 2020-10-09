U.S. Cellular helps families tackle cyberbullying

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s National Bully Prevention Month and one cell phone company is working to combat the issue.

U.S. Cellular is asking people of all ages to commit to making their mobile devices Cyberbully-Free Zones.

Bangor area Manager Melody Pierce says they’re working to provide the tools people need to prevent and report bullying.

She says studies show cyberbullying has doubled since 2007.

Pierce says they know 95% of teens in the U.S. are online, mostly with their mobile devices.

So U.S. Cellular is helping families talk about how they will protect each other.

“This communication is vital for as how families stay connected on any given day. And, so, we want to make sure that parents do feel like they have the tools and resources available to them so that everyone can stay safe," says Pierce.

They’re asking families to create a Cyberbullying-Free Zone on their phones and tablets in three steps by - reporting any online bullying at cyberbullying.org.

Frequently talking about it with your family.

Holding each accountable with a free personalized parent-child agreement found at digitalfamilymatters.com.

You do not have to be a U.S. Cellular customer to use it.

