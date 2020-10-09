Advertisement

Two fugitives captured in Rangeley Plantation after three-week search

Authorities believe the men were living in the woods the entire time
Authorities say they captured Steven Petersen and Shawn Batchelder in Rangeley Plantation following a three-week search
Authorities say they captured Steven Petersen and Shawn Batchelder in Rangeley Plantation following a three-week search(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - Two fugitives wanted since last month were found in a garage in Franklin County. Authorities believe they have been living in the woods the entire time they were on the run.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Petersen and Shawn Batchelder were taken into custody last night.

The two were reportedly walking on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation when they flagged down a car just before 6:00 p.m. The couple inside recognized the two as the men wanted by police. They drove off and alerted authorities.

A few hours later, a separate homeowner on the Bemis Road called police, saying two men were inside their garage trying to make a phone call. Authorities responded and the two were taken into custody without incident.

Both men were checked out at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says they were both dirty and in need of food. Once medically cleared they were transported to the Franklin County Jail.

Batchelder had last been seen in Augusta on September 12th. He was sentenced to prison in 2012 for rape. Authorities say he failed to report to his probation officer.

Petersen is currently on bail for a charge in York County of gross sexual assault.

Authorities have been searching for them in the Rangeley Plantation and Letter D Township area since mid-September.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

