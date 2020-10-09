Advertisement

Trump to hold first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis Monday

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sanford.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

News

Piscataquis YMCA partners with Old Town-Orono after pandemic losses

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
The facilities will remain independent but will share leadership and use similar models for programs and service.

Latest News

National

Upgrading your space while stuck at home? Get it insured

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ben Moore, NerdWallet
Expensive new stuff and significant home improvements can leave you underinsured.

News

Adult-use marijuana stores open in Maine, immediate supply remains a concern

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
John Lorenz is the owner of Sweet Relief in Northport.

National Politics

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.”

National

Flooding poses a risk for millions as Delta pushes ashore

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It's the 2nd hurricane impacting the Gulf Coast in six weeks. Hurricane Delta is already pounding the US from Louisiana to Texas with rain and strong winds as it continues moving inland leaving millions at risk for flooding.

News

Old Town Fire on National Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Are you and your family prepared for a fire?

News

Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's National Fire Prevention Week - a time to teach young people the basics about what to do should in a fire.