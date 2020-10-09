Skowhegan decides new mascot will be the River Hawks

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s process to replace its former mascot has been a long road. But it came to completion at Thursday night’s school board meeting. After students, and SAD 54 school board votes, narrowed down selections they will now be called the Skowhegan River Hawks. Other names considered as finalists were simply Skowhegan or Phoenix. It seems like a logical choice for the Kennebec River town...

