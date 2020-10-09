Sidney maple farm prepares for Maine Maple Producers Weekend

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maple Producers Weekend kicks off Friday in line with the North American Maple Tour.

Bacon Farm Maple Products in Sidney is gearing up for the weekend that will look a bit different than typical events.

Maine Maple Sunday and the Windsor Fair were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The events typically see thousands of customers from all over the region.

Owner Shelley Bacon says she hopes this weekend will provide an opportunity for people to try some of their unique products.

“The maple cotton candy is super popular, we normally would only have it Maine Maple Sunday weekend," said Bacon. "We’ve seen a lot of new faces this year, a lot of new faces, which is great, people are kind of having more fun showing the kids where their food comes from and how their food is made and that kind of stuff.”

Bacon Farm Maple Products is just one of more than 30 maple farms in Maine participating in the tour.

Bacon says it’s been great to see more people shopping local during these unusual times.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.