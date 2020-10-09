Sara Gideon kicks off state-wide health care tour in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Sara Gideon started her day in Hermon for a town hall centered around healthcare.

The Freeport native kicked off her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour at Pleasant Hill Campground.

Gideon focused on the Affordable Care Act and protecting those with pre-existing conditions.

She spoke for roughly a half hour and answered supporters' questions.

With 25 days left until the election, Gideon says she’ll continue to make her way across the state.

“I think this is the most important conversation that we are having right now. Health care is on the ballot and whether people are going to vote today or anytime in the next three weeks, people need to know it matters.”

Gideon visited a Lifelight of Maine facility after the town hall.

She learned more about their work providing critical care medical transport throughout the state.

