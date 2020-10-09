Advertisement

Sara Gideon kicks off state-wide health care tour in Hermon

Gideon focused on the Affordable Care Act and protecting those with pre-existing conditions.
Sara Gideon Town Hall
Sara Gideon Town Hall(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Sara Gideon started her day in Hermon for a town hall centered around healthcare.

The Freeport native kicked off her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour at Pleasant Hill Campground.

Gideon focused on the Affordable Care Act and protecting those with pre-existing conditions.

She spoke for roughly a half hour and answered supporters' questions.

With 25 days left until the election, Gideon says she’ll continue to make her way across the state.

“I think this is the most important conversation that we are having right now. Health care is on the ballot and whether people are going to vote today or anytime in the next three weeks, people need to know it matters.”

Gideon visited a Lifelight of Maine facility after the town hall.

She learned more about their work providing critical care medical transport throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wife Carrying Championship winners take home beer, cash for 2nd year in a row

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Olivia and Jerome Roehm, of team Lovebirds, finished with the fastest time of 53.85 seconds.

News

City of Bangor moving City Clerk Services to Cross Insurance Center

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The City Clerk’s office will be moving to the Cross Insurance Center Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There were 32 news cases reported Friday.

News

Another hiker dies on Mt. Katahdin, the second death this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s the second death on the mountain in as many days.

Latest News

News

Robbinston man who died in fire identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

News

Maine among handful of states chosen for Disability and Employment Boot Camp

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Chosen for National Disability and Employment Boot Camp

News

Two fugitives captured in Rangeley Plantation after three-week search

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Authorities believe the men were living in the woods the entire time

News

Maine State trooper faces racial profiling allegations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine State Trooper John Darcy was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone moments before stopping a Black motorist.

News

Sara Gideon is criticizing President Trump for skipping the second scheduled presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gideon was asked to respond to the president, following his coronavirus diagnosis, rejecting a remote debate with Biden next week.

News

Sexually abused civil lawsuit against Biddeford police officers reinstated by federal judge

Updated: 8 hours ago
A federal judge has reinstated a civil lawsuit filed by a man who said he was sexually abused by Biddeford police officers in the 1980s and 1990s.