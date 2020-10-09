Robbinston man who died in fire identified

ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have identified the man killed in a fire in Robbinston Wednesday night.

66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

He was the only one in the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire started near the kitchen and entryway of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

