Robbinston man who died in fire identified

66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have identified the man killed in a fire in Robbinston Wednesday night.

66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

He was the only one in the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire started near the kitchen and entryway of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

