Relief loans available for Orono businesses thanks to new partnership

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The Town of Orono is working to provide relief for businesses.

They’re teaming up with University Credit Union to provide no-interest loans for Orono-based businesses.

It’s available to any that have been impacted by the pandemic, including ones that have stayed open, plan to reopen, or have furloughed employees.

The loans will range from five to ten thousand dollars with a guaranty for up to 80% from the town.

Payments will be deferred for the first six months.

Derek Hebert, UCU Business Services Manager, said, “There are 6,000 people that work in the town here and we want to try to help those businesses that support those people stay afloat and have the money they need to do so.”

Applications are being accepted now through the end of December while funds are available.

