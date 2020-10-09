Advertisement

Relief loans available for Orono businesses thanks to new partnership

The Town of Orono is partnering with University Credit Union.
Town of Orono partners with UCU to provide relief for businesses.
Town of Orono partners with UCU to provide relief for businesses.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The Town of Orono is working to provide relief for businesses.

They’re teaming up with University Credit Union to provide no-interest loans for Orono-based businesses.

It’s available to any that have been impacted by the pandemic, including ones that have stayed open, plan to reopen, or have furloughed employees.

The loans will range from five to ten thousand dollars with a guaranty for up to 80% from the town.

Payments will be deferred for the first six months.

Derek Hebert, UCU Business Services Manager, said, “There are 6,000 people that work in the town here and we want to try to help those businesses that support those people stay afloat and have the money they need to do so.”

Applications are being accepted now through the end of December while funds are available.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Holden Police Department is delivering Halloween this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Holden PD wants to help folks celebrate Halloween.

News

Piscataquis YMCA partners with Old Town-Orono after pandemic losses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The facilities will remain independent but will share leadership and use similar models for programs and service.

News

Adult-use marijuana stores open in Maine, immediate supply remains a concern

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
John Lorenz is the owner of Sweet Relief in Northport.

News

Old Town Fire on National Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Are you and your family prepared for a fire?

Latest News

News

Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
It's National Fire Prevention Week - a time to teach young people the basics about what to do should in a fire.

Coronavirus

5 workers at LL Bean fulfillment center in Freeport test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
L.L. Bean said it has notified all of its workers of the positive cases and the building continues to be rigorously cleaned.

News

Wife Carrying Championship winners take home beer, cash for 2nd year in a row

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Olivia and Jerome Roehm, of team Lovebirds, finished with the fastest time of 53.85 seconds.

News

City of Bangor moving City Clerk Services to Cross Insurance Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The City Clerk’s office will be moving to the Cross Insurance Center Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

News

Sara Gideon kicks off state-wide health care tour in Hermon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Freeport native kicked off her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour at Pleasant Hill Campground.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There were 32 news cases reported Friday.