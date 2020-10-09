pushback in portland against short-term rental referendum question

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - There was pushback Thursday night against a referendum question that would increase fees for short-term rentals in Portland.

Homeowners who use Airbnb are crying foul.

They say the proposal on the ballot next month would increase registration fees from $100 to $1,000.

They also point out that there is a cap on rentals, and fees already put in place by the city council.

Many say they are just trying to make a little extra money.

“For those short periods of time relatively through the year that I’d be able to make it available having a full 10 times increase to $1000 is a significant part of the money that we can expect to bring in,” said Ed Pontius, a short-term rental host in the area.

Supporters of the proposal, People First Portland, gathered 11,000 signatures to put Question E on the ballot.

