Old Town Fire on National Fire Prevention Week

Are you and your family prepared for a fire?
National Fire Prevention Week
National Fire Prevention Week(WILX)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Are you and your family prepared for a fire?

During this National Fire Prevention Week, that’s among the goals of first responders trying to ensure everyone has the knowledge to keep them safe.

“This week is national fire prevention week and this year they are focusing on kitchen fires, the slogan is serving up fire safety in the kitchen,” Old Town Fire’s Adam Martell says that nearly half of the home fires in the country start in the kitchen.

“It’s one of those areas that we tend to neglect a little bit,” he said. “Not pay as much attention to. I want to make sure that everybody is preventing anything that they can and keeping the area is free of clutter. Tidiness the best you can. No towels next to the stove. Paper towels not hanging over the stove. Cardboard free of your stove area. Don’t use your stove for home heating. Heating season is upon us now so no open flames inside the home for heating do the best she can to police up the area.”

Because of the pandemic the week long instruction Old Town Fire would have offered local kids had to be cancelled, but the message about safety remains the same.

“It’s always be prepared,” he explained. “I have two exits out of your home at all times and find a good proper escape plan and the proper meeting place to go so when we get there we can identify any emergencies that may need to be taken care of if anybody’s missing. It always get out and stay out that’s what you always preach to the kids.”

Putting those steps in place are key to keep everyone safe, but they need to be reinforced and practiced.

“A lot of times it’s just I wish I had had a proper plan,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do and maybe they went to different places and nobody knew what the other person was going to do. That’s what we try to teach at a young age is having a proper plan. Know where you’re going and which way you’re going to get out to make sure everybody is safe.”

And in just a few weeks we’ll turn the clocks back - always a time to check the batteries on those smoke detectors in your home.

