NESCAC cancels winter sports conference games, championships

HADLEY, MA (WABI) - The New England Small College Athletic Conference has decided to cancel winter sports conference games and conference championships.

The presidents of the NESCAC schools, which include Colby, Bates and Bowdoin in Maine, have determined based on their campus travel restrictions, visitor restrictions, and physical distancing protocols they would be unable to hold intercollegiate athletic events.

Also many schools are modifying return to campus which would push the start of the season to the end of January or early February. A pretty short window for games.

Schools can choose on their own to play non-conference games.

Colby also issued a statement of disappointment in the conference’s decision.

