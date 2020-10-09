Maine postal workers reassemble dismantled high-speed letter sorting machine

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Postal workers have reassembled one of the two high-speed letter sorting machines that were ordered dismantled over the summer, according to our media partner, WMTW News 8.

The machine can sort more than 20,000 letters an hour.

Two of the machines at the Southern Maine Mail Processing Center in Scarborough had been taken apart as part of the dismantling of machines across the country.

One of the two machines was discarded for scrap metal.

The other machine that was reassembled resumed sorting mail for delivery on Thursday.

The American Postal Workers Union pushed plant management to restore the machine to help deliver election-related mail promptly.

