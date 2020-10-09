Advertisement

Maine football stars recognized by CFL scouting

Stevens and Dobson rank in CFL Scouting top 20 for the 2021 draft
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football standouts Liam Dobson and Deshawn Stevens will likely have a place to play next year even if the NFL thing doesn’t work out. The Canadian Football League scouting bureau has ranked both Black Bears seniors in the top 20 for Canadian born players for their 2021 draft.

